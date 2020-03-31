Stacey Dooley has revealed how she and boyfriend Kevin Clifton are keeping occupied while remaining indoors due to the lockdown. The filmmaker and former Strictly champion was talking to Steph McGovern on Tuesday's The Steph Show when she explained that she and Kevin have been giving virtual ballroom lessons to a lucky friend of theirs!

WATCH: Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton chat to The Steph Show about their lockdown

After being asked about Stacey's recent Instagram post, which saw her looking extra glam in a black strapless dress, the 33-year-old explained: "My pal messaged me saying 'oh can you and Kev give us a ballroom lesson?' and I [said] yeah no hassle." She continued: "So I put the dress on, really went for it, moved the table out the way and Kev was sort of poking fun at me he was saying 'Stace you're talking to them like you've been teaching ballroom 20 years!'"

Stacey revealed her and Kevin gave a friend of theirs a virtual ballroom lesson

Stacey began dating professional ballroom dancer Kevin after meeting on Strictly Come Dancing in 2018, which they went on to win, so it's no wonder the pair have continued their mutual love for dancing. But according to Kevin, it's Stacey that is more of the mover in the house. The former champion, who announced his departure from the BBC show earlier this year, told Steph: "Stacey does more dancing than me, she doesn't stop, she puts some music on and does some dancing round the flat, and it's annoying if anything."

And it's not just brushing up on her moves that is keeping the pair busy. Stacey added: "I procrastinate quite a lot, so I wake up in the morning and think do you know what I'm going to be so productive, and then I end up cleaning the flat within an inch of its life while Kev's on the PlayStation." The filmmaker added: "I'll sit here and think right just do a couple of paragraphs get on top of your emails, and then I'll think 'Oh the skirting board's really dusty', and 'Oh I'll just clean the back of the fridge', I need to stay more focused if we're in this for the long-run."

