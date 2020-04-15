Paddy McGuinness has found another way to keep him entertained during the coronavirus lockdown – switching up his look! The 46-year-old took to his Instagram page to share a series of pictures of his brand new peroxide blonde hairstyle, leaving his fans completely shocked. "Not so Slim Shady! I'll be posting a video of me actually doing the bleaching soon, along with the products I used from first prep to the finished article," he told his followers whilst referring to Eminem's hit song The Real Slim Shady.

Paddy McGuinness has unveiled his new blonde hair

Revealing he always wanted to go blonde, Paddy added: "I've always thought about doing it but never had long enough off work, or the balls, to give it a whirl. Thank you also to the good folks from @bleachlondon I bought a couple of boxes and asked them what to do? It was relatively easy." He concluded: "Vid coming soon! #notsoslimshady #bleachlondon #eminemsdad #isolation #stayhome #trythings #staysafe #washyourhands."

However, it seems his wife Christine was the master behind the new transformation as she wrote underneath: "My magic hands created a beauty #skills." To which, Paddy replied: "@mrscmcguinness I mixed it!" Emma Willis remarked: "Welcome to the club Pad." Matt Baker added: "Thought I was looking at @ollymurs posts – punchy." Gemma Atkinson joked: "Genuinely thought pic one was Kevin Costner!"

It seems his fans loved the look too, with one saying: "You really suit it better than the dark hair." Another said: "Proper suits you that mate!" A third follower commented: "Looking good there Paddy. Smoking and better than Gary Barlow. Sorry Gary." He even got the approval of one hairdresser, who said: "You know what. It actually looks good. And I'm a hairdresser seen some pretty bad home dyes lately."

