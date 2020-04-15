﻿
paddy mcguinness

Paddy McGuinness unveils dramatic hair transformation - see photos

The presenter switched up his look during lockdown

Sharnaz Shahid

Paddy McGuinness has found another way to keep him entertained during the coronavirus lockdown – switching up his look! The 46-year-old took to his Instagram page to share a series of pictures of his brand new peroxide blonde hairstyle, leaving his fans completely shocked. "Not so Slim Shady! I'll be posting a video of me actually doing the bleaching soon, along with the products I used from first prep to the finished article," he told his followers whilst referring to Eminem's hit song The Real Slim Shady.

paddy-mcguinness-blonde-hair

Paddy McGuinness has unveiled his new blonde hair

Revealing he always wanted to go blonde, Paddy added: "I've always thought about doing it but never had long enough off work, or the balls, to give it a whirl. Thank you also to the good folks from @bleachlondon I bought a couple of boxes and asked them what to do? It was relatively easy." He concluded: "Vid coming soon! #notsoslimshady #bleachlondon #eminemsdad #isolation #stayhome #trythings #staysafe #washyourhands."

MORE: Ayda Field gives husband Robbie Williams the ultimate buzz cut

Loading the player...

WATCH: Paddy and Christine McGuinness' love story

However, it seems his wife Christine was the master behind the new transformation as she wrote underneath: "My magic hands created a beauty #skills." To which, Paddy replied: "@mrscmcguinness I mixed it!" Emma Willis remarked: "Welcome to the club Pad." Matt Baker added: "Thought I was looking at @ollymurs posts – punchy." Gemma Atkinson joked: "Genuinely thought pic one was Kevin Costner!"

MORE: Inside Paddy McGuinness and wife Christine's Cheshire home

It seems his fans loved the look too, with one saying: "You really suit it better than the dark hair." Another said: "Proper suits you that mate!" A third follower commented: "Looking good there Paddy. Smoking and better than Gary Barlow. Sorry Gary." He even got the approval of one hairdresser, who said: "You know what. It actually looks good. And I'm a hairdresser seen some pretty bad home dyes lately."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.

More on:

More about paddy mcguinness

More news