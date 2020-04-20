How to dye your hair at home, cutting tips, plus an at-home hair masque recipe Look after your hair in lockdown

Look after your hair during lockdown with these easy step by step tutorials for dyeing, cutting and nourishing your hair at home - courtesy of celebrity stylist Daniel Galvin Jr M.B.E., and Kate Middleton's go-to hairdresser, Richard Ward.

Daniel Galvin Jr's step-by-step colour guide

Boasting an impressive clientele which includes the likes of Kylie Minogue, Kelly Brook and Amanda Holden, Daniel Galvin Jr M.B.E., has spoken exclusively to HELLO! about the dos and don'ts of hair colouring at home - he's also provided us with nourishing recipes for his organic head detox masque and intensive home-made conditioner.

"At the moment, grey roots are the biggest concern," Daniel says. "If you're a brunette and just want a quick fix, you can apply a bit of brown mascara to the hairline, which will get rid of the harsh grey look." Explaining that if you're looking for a longer-term solution then you can "tint your roots using professional, semi-permanent colour from L'Oréal and Wella, which are the brands I use in the salon," he recommends getting help from a friend or partner if possible. Just try not to be too adventurous - "Lockdown is not the right time to risk messing up your wife's hair – otherwise it could be a long few weeks!"

What you'll need: A one-inch paintbrush, plastic gloves (washing-up gloves will do), a towel, bulldog or crocodile clips for sectioning and Vaseline.

STEP 1: Part the hair down the middle, from front to back, then make another parting from the crown down to behind the ear, like a hot cross bun. Hold in place with clips.

STEP 2: Put a towel around your shoulders and apply Vaseline to the skin around the hairline to avoid staining. Take care not to get it on the hair, otherwise the colour won't take.

STEP 3: Use a brush to apply colour from the roots in sections. Work backwards and frontwards from the middle of the head, leaving the front hairline until last.

STEP 4: If it's a nice day, sit outside if you can as the heat will help your colour work faster.

STEP 5: Wash and condition hair.

Daniel's organic head detox masque

"This is full of antioxidants and removes pollution and product build up, instantly makes your hair look more vibrant and shiny. It's such a great fix and we use it on every salon client and it's available online at Ocado. We have our own salon recipe but this is one you can do at home," he says.

STEP 1: Mix 2 large teaspoons of Vitamin C powder with half a teaspoon of Vitamin E oil and 2 teaspoons of cider vinegar.

STEP 2: Shampoo hair then rinse with as hot water as you can bear to open the cuticle, taking care to test the temperature with your elbow first.

STEP 3: Apply mixture through middle and ends of towel dried hair. Leave for 10 minutes, rinse and condition.

Daniel's intensive homemade conditioner:

STEP 1: Mix half an avocado with one tablespoon of olive oil, 2 egg whites and 4 drops lavender oil.

STEP 2: Massage vigorously into towel dried hair then wrap hair in cling film and leave for 30-45 minutes.

STEP 3: Wash and condition.

For more information about Daniel Galvin Jr M.B.E. go to danielgalvinjunior.co.uk or follow Daniel @danielgalvinjr

Right, you've got the perfect colour - how about a trim for the fellas? Meet Richard Ward - the man behind Kate Middleton's iconic 'Chelsea blowdry'. Helping HELLO! readers keep their hair looking salon-fresh in lockdown, Richard has filmed this how-to video for cutting hair at home.

Richard Ward's top cutting tips

"For men who have a hairstyle, it's about basic layering and cutting the outside shape. If you lift the hair up at 90˚ degrees like a Mohican and hold it between your fingers as you cut, that is a basic layered haircut," he says. "If you want to use clippers, the brand will often have a website with online tutorials, so watch those beforehand. Clippers have grading guards, so the simplest way to use them is to do a number four all over, with a number two at the sides."

Richard says one of the likeliest hair fixes needed first is trimming the fringe. "This shouldn't be cut in a clump," he says. "Instead, wet it, divide it into three sections and cut the middle one first. If you can, get the hair between your fingers and hold it as close to their face as you can, rather than holding it outwards. Create tension by holding it taut."

Step 1: Use proper hairdressing scissors, not kitchen ones.

Step 2: Cut the hair on bare skin, not against a towel, so the cut is straight and even.

Step 3: Wet the hair before cutting and hold it taut between your fingers.

Step 4: Blow dry hair in sections after cutting, then check the cut again.

Step 5: For best blow dry results, hair should be 70 percent wet and always use a nozzle.

Find Richard on Instagram @tangleangel and Twitter @RichardWardHair.

