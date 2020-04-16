Peter Andre shows off the results of his son Junior's dramatic lockdown buzz cut

Peter Andre has once again proved how much of a hands-on dad he is as he gave his son Junior a buzz cut during the ongoing coronavirus lockdown. Showing off the results of his hairdressing skills on Instagram, the proud dad wrote: "So Junior went buzz. Go to my stories to see it unravel #lockdownbuzz. P.s he did the ridiculous eyebrow not me. He wanted the haircut so I did it… Enjoy @officialjunior_andre."

WATCH: Peter Andre gives son Junior a buzz cut

In a video shared on Instagram Stories moments before the cut, the 14-year-old could be heard saying: "I'm getting a buzzcut," to which his dad retorted: "Dude, it's the lockdown buzz." The teen then told his father: "I love my hair so much… Please don't pull it because if you do it too fast you'll pull it." With the cut well underway, Pete said: "This actually really suits you, I'm not even going to lie." He added: "I actually can't believe you've done this, it's amazing, I'm proud of you man."

Fans also rushed to heap praise on Peter's new skill, with one saying: "Done a good job!" Another remarked: "Love it still as handsome as daddy." A third post read: "He actually did a really good job. Such thick hair!" A fourth person even suggested: "It really suits you @officialjunior_andre, good thing is hair grows back. Dad's turn now!!!!"

Peter is currently self-isolating with his children and wife Emily in their beautiful Surrey home. And over the past few weeks, the father-of-four has shared numerous photos and videos of his children during lockdown - from doing their homework or cooking them food. Speaking recently on Good Morning Britain, Peter revealed that Emily is currently working on the NHS frontline.

"She obviously doesn't tell me a lot of stuff because of confidentiality, but because she's exposed to the virus quite a lot at the moment in the last few days, it means now at home… we're having to… it's weird to say, but we're having to be in separate rooms," he shared. "And the reason for that is because I'm the one who has to have the kids now and so if I'm exposed to it as well… I'm just scared the kids are going to get it."

