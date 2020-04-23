Jennifer Aniston always looks fabulous, and over the years the star has transformed her look, most memorably with the famous Rachel haircut in 1995. The iconic hairstyle was co-created by hairstylist Chris McMillian and hair colourist Michael Canalé - who has spoken to HELLO! about how to achieve a salon-quality hair colour from home during the coronavirus lockdown. Michael advised: "When quarantined, you can use concealers like spray and powders that cover grey. This last until you wash it out. Another option is demi or semi-permanent colours. Demi will last up to two weeks while semi can last up to six weeks when using the right hair products. Both will keep your hair colour intact while waiting to see your hairdresser again."

Jennifer Aniston's hair colourist Michael Canalé has given his top tips for maintaining your colour in lockdown

Michael – who has also worked with stars including Carolyn Murphy and Denise Richards - continued: "If you choose to dye your hair, remember hairlines grab darker, so try to stay lighter around your hairline. Also for brunettes, try a colour bath with the remainder of the hair colour. Use a base colour, you can add water and shampoo to the remaining colour in the bottle and lather it into the ends of the hair to refresh it for the last five minutes of the process." The celebrity hair colourist has also advised people – if possible – to use a hairbrush with boar bristles, rather than metal, to help look after their hair, and to avoid the use of hot tools such as hair straighteners and curling irons.

MORE: Cameron Diaz reveals her parenting style as she discusses life with baby Raddix

The Friends actress' hair always looks sleek and shiny

READ: Catherine Zeta-Jones admits she's feeling 'overwhelmed' during the lockdown

Michael also suggested adding oils to your conditioner to help hydrate your hair, making it sleek and shiny. During these stressful times, our hair can start thinning, but Michael has formulated a vitamin, Replenish, to help protect its growth and health, as well as a topical vitamin, Nourish, which can be applied to the scalp of your head for full absorption, allowing to enhance growth to support healthy, thick and vibrant hair.

Michael has a range of products to help enhance your hair, which can be found on his website.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.