Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden became first-time parents in December following the arrival of their baby daughter Raddix. The celebrity couple have taken to their new roles with ease too, especially when it comes to the night feeds. The Charlie's Angels actress opened up about parenthood during an Instagram Live with makeup artist Gucci Westman on Wednesday, where she revealed that her and Benji's sleep schedules are polar opposite, meaning they have had no trouble with deciding who gets up when to look after Raddix. "Benji wants to go to bed late, and I like to go to bed early, that works so well for us as parents," she said.

The star added: "I can go to bed a few hours early and he does those later feeds with her. I can wake up early and be with her in the morning and [Benji] can sleep." On their differences, Cameron said: "We all need somebody, somebody who doesn't do what we do." The Hollywood actress also spoke about how Raddix's arrival has made her life busier than ever: "I literally get up and don't stop moving until I lay my head down on the pillow. I'm so used to going, going, going. My engine starts and I don't idle through the day."

The Charlie's Angels actress is self-isolating in LA with her young family

Earlier in the month, Cameron opened up about motherhood for the first time in an Instagram Live with her friend Katherine Power. The Annie star joked that Raddix had prepared the couple for the lockdown, saying: "I have basically been in quarantine already as I have a three-month-old." The actress also praised Benji as a dad, telling Katherine: "After we've done bathtime with the baby, Benji puts the baby to bed, I am so lucky he is such an amazing father. He is my baby's daddy."

Baby Raddix's arrival was announced by Cameron and Benji on their respective Instagram accounts at the beginning of January. The news came as a surprise to fans, who were delighted for the couple. The doting parents have made it clear that they want Raddix to grow up out of the spotlight and have no plans to release any photos of their daughter. According to People, Raddix was born in December. The newborn's birth certificate states that she arrived on 30 December, and her full name is Raddix Chloe Wildflower Madden. The baby is a new cousin for Nicole Richie and Joel Madden's children Harlow and Sparrow, who are also kept out of the spotlight by their protective parents.

