The best temporary hair colours: From pink to lilac and blue

Isolation has led many of us to experiment with our hair at home, and one of the biggest trends to come out of lockdown is pastel hair colours. Created using temporary to semi-permanent hair dyes, everyone from Hilary Duff to Lottie Moss has been experimenting with new hair colours. And really, there’s never been a better time if you’ve always wanted to try pastel hair - if it goes wrong, at least you can stay home until it washes out?

Tempted? The experts at Bleach London have put together some tips for dyeing your hair at home:

1. To create a pastel look, the hair has to be a very light blonde for the colour to show. Use the Bleach London Total Bleach Kit to lift the hair to a pale blonde. For extra guidance, head to chat.bleachlondon.com for a virtual consultation followed by a video appointment with a Bleach Colour Expert.

2. Knock out any yellow tones and create a clean base by using a toner. This colour correcting step is important, otherwise your pink will look more peach, for example.

3. Follow with the semi-permanent or temporary hair dye.

Bleach also sells shampoo and conditioner to keep your colour topped up, along with plenty of semi-permanent dyes - although they’re selling out fast! Here are some at-home dyes you can still get your hands on…

No bleach bleach kit, £8, Bleach London

Rose colour, £6.50, Bleach London

Lime Crime Unicorn Hair, £14.50, Feelunique

Crazy colour, £10.68, Amazon

LIVE Ultra Bright pretty pastels, £5.49, Superdrug

Bleach London pearlescent shampoo, £7.50, Cult Beauty

Hair chalks, £15.99, Amazon

