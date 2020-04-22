Catherine Zeta-Jones admitted she was having "one of those days" on Tuesday as she struggles with the effects of remaining in lockdown during COVID-19. The Hollywood actress is currently self-isolating in her New York home with husband Michael Douglas and their children Carys and Dylan, and despite marking her daughter's birthday on Monday, it appears it all got a bit much for the actress following the celebrations. Taking to her Instagram Stories the following day, Catherine posted a pop art drawing of a woman with tears in her eyes and a speech bubble that read: "Overwhelmed is the calmest I get…" Captioning the snap, Catherine wrote: "Just one of those days."

At the start of the week, the Welsh-born star appeared in much better spirits as she presented Carys with a stunning birthday cake topped with fresh blackberries and strawberries, colourful wildflowers and little star-shaped candles. "The end of a delicious day," she captioned the picture.

As well as the delicious food, Catherine also shared some never-before-seen photos of the 17-year-old from over the years, which she posted in a tribute message on Instagram. Alongside the post, Catherine wrote: "CARYS!! is 17 today. What joy these years have brought me. You never cease to amaze me and my love for you is endless." Carys was one of the first to respond to her mum's sweet caption, writing: "Thank you for giving me the gift of life and being the best role model and inspiration."

Although the family has been making the most of their time together during the coronavirus lockdown, Catherine recently revealed that she and Michael's teenage children have been starting to annoy one another. Carys' older brother Dylan, 19, shared a video of himself playing his bass guitar and revealed that it wasn't going down too well with his sister. "From the quarantine. Times may change me, but COVID-19 will not change the fact my bass playing annoys @carys.douglas when she is doing homework. Nor does it change the fact I can't remember lyrics. Stay safe everyone," he wrote in the caption.

