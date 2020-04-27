Steph McGovern shows off wacky hair in lockdown – and it's totally relatable Steph is currently filming her new show from home

Many of us are struggling to keep our hair in check with living in lockdown, and it seems Steph McGovern is no different. The former BBC news journalist tweeted a hilarious picture of her wacky lockdown hair on Monday ahead of her Channel 4 show, which saw her looking a bit fed up in the picture with her blonde hair wet and a tad misshapen. Steph captioned the picture: "This hair is definitely taking the mick now….. [sic] Back on telly at midday @Channel 4."

It seems the post went down a treat with Steph's followers as many replied sharing the joke. One person wrote: "Love it! I'd just go with it tbh [sic]" with a wink-face emoji. While another tweeted: "You're going to need the full 2 hours to tame that!" A third person cheekily wrote: "The 'PM' look will never catch on."

Steph has been filming her new Channel 4 programme, The Steph Show, from her home due to the lockdown restrictions, but it's not just her hair that has proven to be a struggle. The presenter recently revealed a hilarious working-from-home blunder she experienced with her partner. The mum-of-one began: "I got in a bit of trouble because I've been using my partners headset and microphone to record a podcast I'm doing and the next day I was on my phone, I was trying to play some clips and I couldn't understand why these clips weren't playing on my phone, I was like 'Where's the audio?'"

She continued: "Then all of a sudden I heard my partner apologising on her very serious conference call with her team. The clip I had been playing on my phone had been going out on through her speakers on her headset - and to make matters worse it was a clip from the podcast about how I nearly wet myself on a train!" Oh dear…

