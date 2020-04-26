If you were one of the many people who tuned in to watch BBC One's The Big Night In last Thursday, which raised money for Comic Relief and Children in Need, then you will have witnessed Dianne Buswell's hair cut, courtesy of her partner Joe Sugg. Days after Joe revealed his questionable hairdressing skills, Strictly Come Dancing star Dianne debuted a dramatic hair transformation with a new short style - and her trademark fiery red colour is gone!

Dianne showed off her new hair during the pillow challenge

During the TV show, people across the UK took part in a DIY hairdressing challenge where they left the fate of their beauty look to their loved ones. While Dianne revealed that she used to be a hairdresser, and therefore was the likely choice to perform the haircut, she put her trust in Joe to give her a makeover - and the results were shocking! Dianne's long red hair was visible in the first video chat with presenters Davina McCall and Matt Baker, but when they returned to see the results, the front sections had been chopped into an uneven shorter bob while the back remained long - and Joe even added a green colour to the roots.

Dianne was clearly not a fan of the results, as she took to Instagram on Sunday to show off her new 'do as she took part in the pillow challenge. She may have been sporting a colourful bull pillow fastened around her waist with fluffy boots and bright red earrings, but we couldn't help but notice her shoulder-length bob, thick fringe and new ombre colour fading from a dark brunette colour into soft blonde tones.

WATCH: Beautiful blonde royals to inspire your next hairstyle

"I’m off to the couch today so I got myself a new outfit for it! It’s really comfortable and so fetch! #pillowchallenge thanks for the nomination @oliviadaveymakeup I nominate @meganwragg @melskilejman @buzzballz1," Dianne wrote in the caption. Fans rushed to compliment her new style, with one writing: "You really suit blonde hair," and another adding: "You literally suit every hairstyle." Meanwhile, others questioned whether it was her natural hair: "Love the wig it suits you a lot." Natural or not, we are seriously impressed with her new hair.

