Matt Willis has shown off what his hair naturally looks like when it hasn't been cut - and it's very different! Taking to Instagram on Friday, the Busted singer revealed that his wife Emma would be cutting his hair later in the day, but not before showing off his long curls. "I've never had hair like this. I mean I can't quite believe it. Look at it, it's horrendous. Absolutely horrendous," Matt said.

Matt and Emma are currently self-isolating at home with their children, Isabelle, Ace, and Trixie-Grace, and the pair have been sharing updates on their lockdown experiences with their fans. The family live in a beautiful big house in Hertfordshire, and are fortunate enough to have plenty of space to spend this period of isolation in.

The couple have taken to homeschooling their children, and Emma recently posted a look at their dining table, which is long enough for the whole family to work on together!

What’s more, the three creative kids have an enormous garden to burn off steam in, with a huge lawn and uninterrupted views across the fields and countryside behind their home – not to mention a fun wooden playhouse! The couple also have a cream piano in their home – the ideal spot for Matt to compose songs, or for their children to learn to play during the coronavirus pandemic. The singer's BRIT Awards take pride of place on top of the instrument.

Earlier in April, the kids treated mum Emma to a spa day, however, it ended in disaster when they decided to throw water all over the television presenter! The Big Brother host shared two hilarious photos of their efforts. In the first, the doting mum could be seen laying on her front on a pillow and duvet, which her kids had placed on the floor.

In the next snap, however, Emma could be seen pulling a funny face, with her hair all over her face. The pillow was covered in water, and the doting mum added the caption: "Then proceeded to chuck water all over me."

