Ben Cohen has unveiled quite the dramatic hair transformation - and it's certainly created a buzz as the nation continues to get to trips with life in lockdown! On Wednesday, the former Strictly Come Dancing contestant debuted his newly-dyed blonde look after his partner Kristina Rihanoff and his children worked their magic. Sharing a series of photos of his hairstyle, the rugby star explained: "Things I do to keep the family entertained!!"

Ben Cohen has had the ultimate lockdown hair transformation

His followers rushed to comment, with one writing: "Kristina and the girls got you good lad." Another joked: "It really suits you! Change your name to Claus." A third post read: "Wow... at least it will grow out." However, some were quick to point out that Ben needs to tone down the dye, with a fan suggesting: "Nice but needs silver shampoo or a ash toner. A little yellow."

GALLERY: Celebrity couples who have split during coronavirus lockdown

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kristina Rihanoff's daughter Mila is already a talented dancer

Ben is a doting dad to four-year-old Mila, whom he shares with professional dancer Kristina. The retired rugby player is also the proud father of twins Harriet and Isabelle, 11, from his previous marriage. The couple have been together since meeting on Strictly in 2013. While they don't have any plans to marry at the moment, Kristina revealed in an exclusive interview with HELLO! last June that she does have a desire to wed her long-term partner.

READ: 10 celebrities exclusively share tips on how to self-isolate at home

"You know what? We don't have the time and we don't have the energy right now, but it will probably be in a couple of years." The mother-of-one added: "We'll get to it when it all calms down. Hopefully we'll gather the family around and it'll happen." Of his daughters' close bond, Ben explained how the three girls are "besotted with each other", adding: "It's amazing when you see them together. They live for one another and they're best mates. My girls are my everything."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.