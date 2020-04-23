Catherine Tyldesley debuts dramatic new pink hair colour – and fans go wild

Catherine Tyldesley has bravely experimented with a new hair colour – and the results are to 'dye' for! Taking to Instagram on Thursday, the Coronation Street star surprised fans as she showed off her new glossy pink hair in a gorgeous selfie. "#lockdownhair #experiments #playtime," she captioned the picture.

Fans were quick to react and flooded the actress with compliments. "That’s amazing. You suit pink hair," said a follower, whilst another one wrote: "Wow you look stunning!! Absolutely love the colour - it really suits you!!"

Many others begged the mother-of-one to tell them how she achieved the look, but Catherine is yet to reveal the secret.

The star would have no doubt found it difficult to get a moment to herself, as she recently opened up to HELLO! about the struggles she was facing whilst in lockdown.

Praising teachers and frontline workers, she told HELLO!: "Like our NHS heroes, teachers deserve a huge pay rise. Alfie's teacher has been phenomenal, still there for us every day online and with lesson plans for the class. Alfie will happily do his work for his teacher, but when it comes to Mummy it’s a different thing. I was joking with her the other day, saying: 'You know Alfie will return to school illiterate but he will know the full vocal score to Annie and Les Misérables!'"

But it's not all homework for five-year-old Alfie. One of the highlights of their days in lockdown is kitchen disco. "It's one of Alfie's favourite times of the day," says Catherine, though she adds that his dad Tom’s attempts at ballroom are still not making the grade. "I tried teaching him the Charleston the other day. I wish I had filmed it because it was hysterical."

The exclusive family photographs in HELLO! have been taken by former personal trainer Tom, who is now a professional photographer. In the interview she credits 34-year-old Tom, whom she married in 2016, with keeping them fit. "I tell him he's Wigan's answer to Joe Wicks. He's fantastic."