Another day, another new look for Dianne Buswell. Over the past few weeks, we've seen the Strictly Come Dancing pro sporting her trademark long red hair, a blonde bob, a huge afro and even a fringe! But on Tuesday, it was back to basics as she reminded her fans that she is, in fact, a trained hairdresser by performing a DIY haircut at home amid the coronavirus lockdown. Showing off the results of her freshly-dyed hair and fresh trim, Dianne wrote on Instagram: "Roses are red and now so are my roots!!! I also gave myself a little trim too! What we thinking? Better than Joe's trim anyways."

Dianne Buswell has perfected the lockdown haircut

Her fans were certainly in agreement, with one commenting: "Oh my gosh you look soooo pretty I love it!!!" Another gushed: "Prettiest ever!! Your hair looks so pretty. I hope you have an amazing day." A third said: "Gorgeous!! So much better than Joe's trim he did."

Last month, Dianne and boyfriend Joe Sugg took part in BBC One's The Big Night In, which raised money for Comic Relief and Children in Need. During the TV show, people across the UK took part in a DIY hairdressing challenge where they left the fate of their beauty look to their loved ones. While Dianne revealed that she used to be a hairdresser, and therefore was the likely choice to perform the haircut, she put her trust in Joe to give her a makeover - and the results were shocking!

Dianne Buswell has been experimenting with her hair during lockdown

Dianne's long red hair was visible in the first video chat with presenters Davina McCall and Matt Baker, but when they returned to see the results, the front sections had been chopped into an uneven shorter bob while the back remained long - and Joe even added a green colour to the roots. It's not surprising that her new look didn't last long…

