Strictly Come Dancing star Dianne Buswell is renowned for changing up her hairstyle, and on Tuesday evening, fans adored her latest look in photos shared on her Instagram account. Joe Sugg's girlfriend had taken part in an impromptu photoshoot, and looked lovely with a sleek, straight do, with a side parting, which was noticeably shorter without her hair extensions. In the caption, she wrote: "Little mid-show photoshoot! No food, no puns, just me." The star's followers were quick to compliment her hair, with one writing: "You're unreal! Your hair omg I love," while another wrote: "I love your hair, you suit it." A third added: "I actually love the short hair so much."

Strictly star Dianne Buswell showcased her short, sleek hair

The Strictly pro is famous for her vibrant red hair, and she often wears it down in lose waves, with hair extensions for added volume and length. Dianne's hair has become her trademark, so much so that a lot of young fans liken her to Disney's The Little Mermaid. In September, Dianne managed to convince her boyfriend that she was a fan waiting to see him at the stage door of Waitress, after disguising her hair with a brunette wig. The pro dancer posted a hilarious video on YouTube of herself pranking Joe, but later gave away the game after slipping up by talking in her Australian accent.

Dianne often experiments with different hairstyles

Dianne has been away on the Strictly tour over the past few weeks and has been missing Joe. Over the weekend, the loved-up couple both posted tribute about each other on social media, counting down the days until their reunion. It's an exciting year for the pair of them, who are set to star in their own show together in April, titled the Joe And Dianne Show. This is the first time they will be in a solo show together, and promise everything from dancing to singing.

The year was off to a busy start for Dianne and Joe, who recently set the internet alight with engagement rumours after Dianne shared a photo of the couple pointing at a road sign named "Joseph Buswell". The couple, who have been dating for more than a year, appeared on This Morning in January to set the rumours straight. Joe explained to Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby: "I [thought] where has that come from? Because that's the road that's actually named after [Dianne's] family and we were like 'oh what a surprise! Buswell and Joseph.'" He continued: "[So we] took a picture, but when you're on the other side of the world you don't see a lot of the reaction." Dianne then joked: "Of course that means we're getting married – so there you go!"

As well as rumours of a big day, there has also been speculation about the couple starting a family, which they also quashed. This Morning host Phillip joined in on the banter surrounding the rumours, joking to Dianne: "[And] moments [after the picture] you were pregnant!" "We've got a tour to get going, we don't have time for anything else," Dianne hilariously fired back.

