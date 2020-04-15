Strictly star Dianne Buswell wows fans with her cute bow hairstyle The Strictly Come Dancing star loves to experiment with her look

Strictly Come Dancing pro Dianne Buswell impressed fans with her latest look this week. The 30-year-old loves her signature long red hair and often experiments with different styles. A new photo uploaded to the social media site on Tuesday showed the top part of her long red hair tied up in a neat bow, and her followers couldn't get enough. In the fabulous photo, the dancer also wore matching red lipstick, large gold hoops, and beamed at the camera.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Joe Sugg and Dianne Buswell reveal some things you may not know about the Strictly ballroom

Dianne captioned the image: "This hairstyle is the cutest… it’s on my TikTok but I’ll put it in my stories too! Loving getting back into hair it’s such a passion of mine as well as my dancing I miss being in a salon! I’ll also be doing a men’s haircutting tutorial soon for all those who want to try cut [their] husband boyfriend brothers hair #hairstyles #hairathome #stayhome #hairtutorials."

MORE: Strictly star Dianne Buswell gives herself a sweeping fringe - and she looks so different!

Dianne shared the gorgeous new look to Instagram

Her fans were quick to share their approval for the style, commenting: "Omg I love this [heart emojis]," "Wow!! You are beautiful!! Perfect," and: "This is the coolest thing!! you literally suit every hairstyle and colour… defo be giving this one a go, you look beaut." Just a day earlier, the glamorous star shared that she had switched up her look again for Easter by giving herself a sweeping fringe – but without the aid of scissors!

RELATED: Paddy McGuinness unveils dramatic hair transformation - see photos

The star captioned that photo: "When a change is as good as a holiday… No hairdresser no worries, it’s so simple and you will feel like a new person for a day!" The Australian is currently self-isolating with her boyfriend and former Strictly partner, YouTube star Joe Sugg, 28. The pair were set to go on tour across the UK with a new stage show this spring but had to postpone due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.