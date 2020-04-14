Strictly star Dianne Buswell gives herself a sweeping fringe - and she looks so different! The professional dancer shared the photo on Instagram

Dianne Buswell dramatically switched up her hairstyle over the Easter weekend – treating herself to a gorgeous fringe on Monday! Taking to Instagram, the Strictly star showed off her new look, adding that "a change is as good as a holiday". What's more, Dianne didn't even have to get out the scissors! The star simply rearranged her bright red tresses, and revealed how her fans can copy her look in a TikTok video. "When a change is as good as a holiday," Dianne started. "Go check out my latest TikTok to see how you can do this hairstyle without getting those scissors out! No hairdresser no worries, it’s so simple and you will feel like a new person for a day! Take a fringe selfie and post it. Challenge for the day."

WATCH: Joe Sugg and Dianne Buswell reveal some things you may not know about the Strictly ballroom

Fans were quick to point out how different the 30-year-old looked, with one writing: "You look so different with a fringe," and another adding: "You’re so beautiful, can’t believe how a fringe makes you look so different!!" Others couldn't quite believe Dianne had achieved the look without so much as touching a pair of scissors. "OMG I actually thought you’d cut a fringe in there! This is so cool!" wrote one follower, while another added: "Oh my god, I actually thought it was real for a second."

Dianne showed off her new look on Instagram

The Australian dancer is currently self-isolating with her boyfriend Joe Sugg, and the YouTuber sweetly built an at-home cinema for his professional dancer girlfriend to celebrate the Easter weekend on the balcony of their shared flat.

Taking to his Tik Tok account, the 28-year-old posted a time-lapse video of himself building the cosy creation, complete with a make-shift screen, projector, blankets and, of course, an Easter egg. The former Strictly finalist then brought out Dianne onto the balcony covering her eyes to keep it a surprise, revealing the finished set-up much to her delight, before the two settled down to watch an episode of Friends.

