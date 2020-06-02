Keith Lemon looks completely different with brown hair in hilarious new video The Celebrity Juice host lifted the spirits of his fans on social media this week

Keith Lemon is no stranger to changing his appearance, and on Monday night the Celebrity Juice host delighted fans by posting a hilarious video of himself wearing a brown wig while impersonating Rocky. In the footage, the TV star's iconic long, auburn hair was hidden underneath the hairpiece, and it sparked quite the reaction among his fans. In the comments, one wrote: "The wig suits you, I love it!" while another commented: "That hair!" Another follower added: "Haha I love you Keith, you brighten so many lives." The father-of-two had written alongside the post: "It's at this time of night I like to watch the sun go down and reflect on my day whilst pretending I'm Rocky! Good evening."

VIDEO: Keith Lemon opens up about Celebrity Juice's future

Keith Lemon shared a hilarious video rocking a brown wig while impersonating Rocky

The presenter is a regular on the TV, having hosted Celebrity Juice for over a decade. During the lockdown, Keith's good friend and co-star Holly Willoughby announced her decision to leave the ITV show to spend more time with her family. Keith recently admitted that the future of Celebrity Juice is now uncertain following Holly's departure. Chatting live on HELLO! magazine's Friday night Instagram show HELLO! Let's Gab, Keith told presenter Gaby Roslin that he can't confirm whether the show will be back for a new series because they are currently in "a lot of meetings" trying to decide the next phase of the programme.

The TV star is isolating at home in north London

The 47-year-old also spoke about Holly and Fearne's departures, confessing that the only reason they had left the show was because "they have grown up". "It wasn't a surprise if I'm honest," he said of Holly's decision to leave. "She's so busy, she's doing This Morning, Dancing on Ice, a new show with Bradley Walsh and she has been doing Juice for 12 years and I think what happened is Holly and Fearne grew up, and I didn't. They have to go and do what they have to do as grownups but I still have fun on a Wednesday night filming Celebrity Juice."

Keith admitted the future of Celebrity Juice is up in the air

During the lockdown, Keith – real name Leigh Francis - has been enjoying spending quality time with his family. The star is married to wife Jill Carter, and they share daughters Matilda and Dolly. During a recent appearance on Good Morning Britain, the doting dad revealed that he had taken charge of the art lessons during homeschooling. He told Ben Shephard: "I'm good at doing the art lessons, failing that, I say 'put this on in front of the camera and say these words' as I'm very private."

