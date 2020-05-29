Lisa Faulkner’s daughter gives stepdad John Torode unbelievable hair makeover

John Torode has been given a stylish new look thanks to his stepdaughter Billie – and it actually really suits him! The This Morning chef usually sports a centre parting, but due to hairdressers being closed around the country in the wake of COVID-19, his locks are quite longer than he's used to. Fortunately for John, he has a teenager in the house who took it upon herself to jazz-up his mane by tying his hair into a trendy top knot.

Loading the player...

WATCH: John Torode suffers kitchen fire on This Morning

Revealing the results on her Instagram Stories, John's wife Lisa Faulkner said: "So my daughter did John's hair earlier. He went out for Clap for Careers like it and he's still got the hairstyle in…" Lisa then panned the camera around to show John sitting on their sofa totally rocking his new do.

MORE: 9 shocking celebrity makeovers courtesy of their children

John Torode is making a top knot work

Lisa fostered and then adopted Billie, 14, with ex-husband Chris Coghill in 2008 when she was just 17 months old. In a previous interview with HELLO!, Lisa recalled the exact moment she fell in love with her daughter. "We were singing Incy Wincy Spider and she wouldn't stop singing it, saying: 'Again, again!'" said the actress. "And then she put her dummy on my nose and I remember thinking: 'Here I am. I will be everything you need me to be.' And that was it."

MORE: Lisa Faulkner and John Torode receive unexpected wedding gift during lockdown

Lisa adopted Billie in 2008

The actress married John in October 2019, and he has four children from two previous relationships. The couple are now enjoying a "blended" family life. She added: "We're like a little team. John must look at us sometimes and think: 'What are you on about?' or 'What are you watching?' if we’re loving some rubbish on TV. But he's a very patient, generous-hearted man, my John. There are good days and bad days, as with all families, but it's great."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.