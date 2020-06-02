Gwyneth Paltrow has opened up about parenthood in the latest episode of the Goop Podcast, and how she helps her two children Apple, 16, and Moses, 14, deal with their emotions. The Hollywood star revealed that they were able to tell that she was struggling during the "rough" patches of her and ex-husband Chris Martin's marriage, explaining: "All kids are tapped into their mother's Wifi, even if you're acting like everything is okay. You can have a smile on your face, [but] they know everything, it never occurred to me that my unprocessed emotion could be given to my children."

The mother-of-two continued: "But the closer I got to myself, the more you give the kids a space to have their own feelings because they're not worried about 'What's this emotion I'm feeling?' It allows them to grow in an emotionally resolved space." Gwyneth said that if she didn't deal with her "own issues" then she would have just passed them down to Apple and Moses.

The Goop founder's daughter Apple turned 16 during lockdown

The Shallow Hal actress is a doting mum and has been protective of her childrens' privacy over the years. Now that they are getting older, the star occasionally shares photos of them on social media. Most recently, Gwyneth posted a sweet tribute to her firstborn as Apple turned 16 during lockdown. The proud mum shared a series of photos of the teenager posing in the living room, and wrote: "I can't believe I'm actually writing these words but... happy sweet sixteen my darling girl. You are the light of my heart, you are pure joy. You are wickedly intelligent and you have the best, most dry, most brilliant sense of humour. I have the best time being your mum.

"I love our nightly evening chats when I really get to hear what’s on your mind. You work hard to get whatever it is you want to achieve, and you have grit and responsibility in spades. I am so damn lucky to be your mother, you beautiful, kind young woman. Thank you for choosing me. I adore you to the moon and back a zillion times. I’m sorry you are having this particular birthday during these circumstances, but as always with you, you find the best in everything."

