Call the Midwife's Helen George gives herself her very own lockdown haircut - see results Desperate times call for desperate measures

Helen George has become the latest celebrity to take matters into their own hands by giving herself her very own haircut amid the coronavirus lockdown. The Call the Midwife star took to her Instagram page on Thursday to show off the results of her new hairstyle, which she trimmed and dyed herself. "Anyone else hiding their lockdown weight under long dresses and cushions," she wrote. "Hair - box dye. Fringe - wonky (cut with nail scissors). Dress - @scampanddude #gifted."

Helen George unveiled her new hairstyle

Despite using nail scissors for the masterpiece, Helen looks fabulous as ever - and her fans agree! "Absolute stunner," said one follower, while another remarked: "Stunning lady, great actor and astounding singer." A third person stated: "Still looking gorge xxx." A fourth post read: "I still can't believe you did your hair yourself!! Please do mine!"

The post comes shortly after Helen's partner Jack Ashton shared a cute video of their daughter Wren Ivy making the most of the warm weather in their garden. The actor could be seen playing with his two-year-old daughter on the patio, which was designed with spiral curve grey tiles. Alongside the paved flooring, which led towards the grass, were large outdoor candles in silver lanterns.

Both Helen and Jack embarked on their relationship in 2016 after filming the Call the Midwife Christmas special in South Africa. Love blossomed and in September 2017, they welcomed their adorable little girl, Wren. However, prior to her relationship with Jack, the actress split from her ex-husband Oliver Boot in 2015.

Meanwhile, Helen recently revealed that she and Jack are in no rush to expand their family. "We are happy as we are," she told Event Magazine. "We are both freelance actors and we have to juggle everything, so at the moment we've no plans to have another baby. Not yet anyway. And we're not married – things are good as they are."

