Dianne Buswell debuts new hairstyle – and fans love it The Strictly star showed off her look on Instagram

Like many of us, Strictly star Dianne Buswell wished that she was at Ascot over the weekend, so decided to get dressed up with a glass of champagne!

MORE: Dianne Buswell stuns fans with shocking transformation

Donning a floral head wreath, a black and white polka dot dress and tasselled earrings, the redhead accessorised with a gorgeous floral clutch. But it was Dianne's hair that we loved the most – the professional dancer styled her tresses into a chic side fringe, and needless to say, fans were delighted with her new look!

Dianne showed off her new look on Instagram

The 31-year-old captioned her post: "It was the Royal Ascot this week so I decided to have a bit of fun and pretend I was going to Lady’s Day! I had a glass of champagne then realised I have been in my runners and sweat pants far too long so quickly changed back into me comfies [sic] it was fun while it lasted."

MORE: Dianne Buswell chops off her hair for incredible cause – see photo

Followers rushed to compliment her new look, with one writing: "Your hair looks sick," and another adding: "You're the prettiest ever. You actually suit a fringe hairstyle so much! You could never look bad."

MORE: Dianne Buswell gives Joe Sugg a lockdown haircut – see the results

It isn't the only time this month that Dianne has left fans shocked after debuting a new look on social media. Last week, she transformed herself into a real-life Barbie doll with the help of makeup – and by her own admission, the end result was a little "creepy"!

Earlier in the month, Dianne transformed herself into Barbie!

The star transformed herself by drawing blue eyes onto her own eyelids, complete with pink eyeshadow, and painted on an oversized smile with red lipstick.

She completed her look with a pink hairband and a long blonde wig. "OMG I know this is slightly creepy. I apologise in advance. But I really had fun turning myself into a barbie girl for tik tok," she captioned the two images. "#barbiegirlchallenge."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.