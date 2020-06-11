Dianne Buswell chops off her hair for incredible cause – see photo The Strictly star shared the powerful photo in Instagram

Dianne Buswell debuted what might be her shortest hair yet on Wednesday evening, and the Strictly star chopped off her red locks for a very important cause. Taking to Instagram, Dianne shared a photo of herself laying down on the wooden floors of her home, with her now much-shorter hair on show.

As for the bits of hair that had been cut off, the professional dancer had placed them around her head so that they spelled out: "Dancers against racism." Fans were taken aback by Dianne's post, and took to the comment section of her photo to say so. "Such a powerful message and so creative," wrote one. "I love this! So powerful and creative," another noted, while many more simply left heart emojis.

Dianne shared the message on Instagram

The important hashtag has been trending on social media in recent days, with many dancers sharing selfies of themselves holding up a white piece of paper emblazoned with the hashtag.

Many famous faces including Meghan Markle have spoken out about the #BLM movement

Many famous faces have spoken out against racism following the devastating death of George Floyd, with many using their social media platforms to raise awareness and demand justice for the 46-year-old's senseless death. As well as using their platforms to post messages of support for George's family, a host of stars have drawn attention to the GoFundMe page for the Floyd family, to the Black Lives Matter movement and to resources to help followers with anti-racism education.

Other stars, including Holly Willoughby and Victoria Beckham been posting about the ways that they intend to educate their young children about racism in a child-friendly way. Victoria explained in a touching Instagram post: "As a family, we spent a lot of time this weekend talking and reading about the issue."

