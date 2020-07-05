Andrea McLean's husband Nick dyes her hair following lockdown beauty mishap The Loose Women star and her family are pro's at hairdressing

Andrea McLean took to Instagram on Saturday to reveal a huge beauty mishap - she forgot to book an appointment at the hairdressers!

Much of the UK eagerly awaited the start of the weekend with hairdressers reopening following the coronavirus crisis, with celebrities such as Ruth Langsford and Storm Keating among the first to show off their new professionally styled hair, but Andrea revealed she once again took matters into her own hands and resorted to a DIY hair dying kit.

WATCH: Andrea McLean's family all dye their hair during lockdown

"When you forget to book a hair appointment on the busiest day of the year…" the Loose Women star captioned the video, before continuing: "Am I the last woman in Britain doing her own hair?" Both Andrea and her husband Nick Feeney could be seen sectioning parts of her hair to paint the dye onto her roots. And after revealing the finished result, it appears the 50-year-old doesn't need professionals to have immaculate, bouncy hair!

Before her husband tackled the at-home dye kit, Andrea took the razor to Nick's hair on Saturday, joking: "This is what happens when you don't go out to get a haircut - you go in!" Luckily, he seemed very pleased with the mum-of-two's hairdressing skills, smiling to the camera as he showed off his new 'do.

Andrea shared several videos of her family - including her two children Finlay, 18, and Amy, 13 - helping one another cut and colour their hair during the lockdown, so it's clear she has become accustomed to turning her home into a barbershop. At the beginning of April, the star revealed Nick had blonde tints added to his hair, while Finlay opted for a bright red shade and Amy went for a blonde ombre effect.

Meanwhile, Andrea prepared to return to Loose Women in May by dying her hair at home, opting for a rich brunette shade to freshen up her locks. The star shared a video of herself with co-panellists Linda Robson and Brenda Edwards as they rehearsed for the show, and captioned it: "The hair colour went well, phew!"

