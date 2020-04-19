Andrea McLean was feeling nostalgic over the weekend as she dug out photos from the past. The Loose Women star was one of the many celebrities who took part in the latest social media initiative, Me at 20, and shared on Instagram a stunning throwback picture of herself at that age in 1989. The former GMB weathergirl looked almost unrecognisable with a perm and statement fringe. In the caption of the photo, the mother-of-two wrote: "The year was 1989. Eternal Flame by The Bangles was No1 in the charts. When Harry Met Sally was out at the cinema. Perms were in. Eyebrows were clearly out. I was 20 years old. #MeAt20."

VIDEO: A day in the life of Andrea McLean during lockdown

Andrea McLean with a fringe and perm aged 20

The TV presenter was inundated with comments after sharing her #MeAt20 photo, with her Loose Women co-star Ruth Langsford writing: "And as stunning today!" while Kirsty Gallacher commented: "Love it and the song and film." Saira Khan added: "Stunner than and now!" Andrea grew up in Trinidad before moving back to the UK as a teenager. The star went on to pursue a career in journalism, starting out as a travel writer. The 50-year-old even starred in a film back in 2011, landing a role in British gangster movie A Landscape of Lies. Recalling the experience during an appearance on James Martin's Saturday Morning, Andrea said: "It was all a bit of nonsense but I really enjoyed it."

The Loose Women star is self-isolating at home in Surrey

During the coronavirus lockdown, Andrea has been self-isolating at home in Surrey with her husband Nick Feeney and her children Finlay, 18, and Amy, 13. Andrea and Nick have been married for two years, and celebrated their wedding anniversary at the end of November. The happy couple had tied the knot in 2017, in a star-studded ceremony attended by Loose Women stars including Nadia Sawalha, Stacey Solomon and Linda Robson. Prior to the wedding, Andrea told HELLO!: "I never thought I'd feel like this again, that I'd fall in love and get the chance to start a new life. It's been a revelation to him too. And because we make each other so happy, it's changed our lives. So many people have commented on how much more positive I've become since I met him. Thanks to Nick, I'm no longer looking backwards, I'm looking forwards."

