Andrea McLean's summer style is so chic - and so affordable. Stepping out in head-to-toe high street for Tuesday's episode of Loose Women, the TV star sent viewers wild when she paired a sunshine yellow shirt from Marks & Spencer with a stylish skirt from Zara. Looking as lovely as ever, the mum-of-two accessorised her colourful ensemble with a golden 'A' necklace and matching hoop earrings. She wore her brunette hair down in loose curls and opted for a grey smokey eye, rosy blusher, and a high-shine nude lipgloss. Loving her latest look? We've got the lowdown…

Andrea looked lovely in sunshine yellow

Andrea's yellow cotton shirt is a total bargain buy at just £15. It features a classic soft collar and a button-through front perfect for breezy summer days and heatwave weather. Still available in all sizes on the M&S website, it also comes in two other colours - white or bubblegum pink. And at such an affordable price - why not shop all three? A versatile staple that can be coordinated with jeans, wide-leg trousers, high-waisted shorts, and floaty skirts, it's certainly a must-have for anyone looking to build a capsule wardrobe.

Dressed by her trusty styling duo - Gemma Shanley and Bertie Bowen – also known as MotherShoppers - Andrea often appears on the show wearing her favourite high street brands. Kicking off the week in a blush pink dress from Topshop - which costs just £45 - Andrea looked perfectly on-trend for Monday's episode. Fitted with puff sleeves, pretty button detailing down the front, and a simple belted tie at the waist, she coordinated her gorgeous linen dress with nude stilettos and a simple silver necklace.

Over the weekend, Andrea also made a statement in a £65 yellow floral mini dress from the Forever Unique sale. "Just a little something I threw together for #dressupfriday. This pretty little number is from @foreveruniqueofficial and they have an amazing 70% sale across their whole site right now, til Tuesday…" Andrea captioned the post, which showed her posing in her Surrey garden with matching pink and yellow lanterns hanging in the trees behind her.

