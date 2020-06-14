Stacey Solomon followed the likes of Holly Willoughby and Andrea McLean on Sunday and attempted to dye her own hair using a DIY kit - and with no professional hairdressers available to colour their hair, we don't blame her! Stacey shared before and after pictures of her hair on her Instagram Stories, and we are seriously impressed with her hairdressing skills.

MORE: Stacey Solomon's Zara polka dot blouse stuns fans - and it's a total bargain buy

Stacey shared a picture of her roots before she dyed her hair

In the first snap, the Loose Women star tilted her head to the camera to show off a few strands of grey hair. "I'm slightly embarrassed of this picture but it's the truth. 30 and in the grey club," she wrote on her classic 'tap to tidy' picture. The next image showed Stacey's new glossy brown colour, and she seemed very pleased with the results! "It hasn't covered all my greys but most of them are gone. I followed the instructions for roots on the box EXACTLY. I'm so relieved," she said, but she still plans to leave it to the professionals in the future.

Stacey's new hair colour is stunning!

However, the 30-year-old did not seem confident in her own abilities as she prepared to unveil her hair. "Just dyed my hair from a packet. I just couldn't go any longer with the roots...I can't tell if it's a disaster yet so I'll let you know once I've dried it," she captioned the video, which showed her unwrapping the towel. Stacey joked: "Now I'm nervous to take my towel off! Oh well, you can't go that wrong, can you?" The answer was clearly no in Stacey's case!

Loading the player...

Watch Holly transform her own hair

If the coronavirus crisis continues to keep hairdressers closed, then we can't help but wonder when Stacey will attempt her own at-home hair cut. Weeks ago, she shared a sweet snap of herself sporting very long hair as she cuddling up to her son Rex. "I had to have one picture on the grid with my clean, dry, Afghan Hound hair do. I’m going to try and make this last a few weeks, who knows when I’ll get the opportunity to wash & dry it again," she joked in the caption.

SEE: Inside the lavish homes where the Loose Women stars are in lockdown