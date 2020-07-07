Duchess of Cornwall jokes it's a 'relief' to finally get hair done during lockdown We can so relate to Prince Charles' wife

The Duchess of Cornwall revealed her relief at being able to have her hair cut again as lockdown measures in the UK have begun to ease. Camilla, 72, took part in her first-ever radio guest edit for the Emma Barnett Show on BBC Radio 5 Live on Tuesday and at the end of the three-hour pre-recorded programme, the pair spoke about being able to visit a hairdresser after salons reopened on 4 July.

READ: The one thing Camilla and son Tom Parker Bowles really don't agree on

The Duchess of Cornwall and Emma Barnett

"It's a good feeling isn’t it?" Emma said to the Duchess, to which Camilla replied: "It's a very nice feeling, you slightly feel things are getting back to normal, but I think we have to be cautious."

"I imagine it's a slight relief to get the hair done?" the radio presenter then asked, to which the Duchess laughed and said: "It is a relief I think for all women, I think a lot of them were crying out for a hairdresser throughout COVID."

During the radio interview, the Duchess spoke about life in lockdown and how she's been keeping fit with ballet workouts and staying in touch with her family using modern technology. She said: "I was hopeless with the internet, I didn't even like it either. As I said before, I thought 'what an annoying thing' you know, it's doing all these terrible things.

"But the minute I got into lockdown and I've lived with the internet. We've seen family, we've talked, we've laughed, we've joked, we've, you know, we've done everything with it."

MORE: Meghan Markle's modern new hairstyle reminds us of her actress days

The show was recorded at Clarence House

Camilla also shared more about her charity work during the programme, particularly her involvement with her new patronage, SafeLives, an organisation dedicated to ending domestic abuse.

The Duchess and her husband Prince Charles have resumed some of their in-person engagements, making a socially distanced visit to Gloucestershire Royal Hospital to thank key workers and hosting France's President Emmanuel Macron at Clarence House last month.

Earlier this week, Camilla made a trip to Swindon to meet firefighters to learn how emergency services personnel have had to adapt their services throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.