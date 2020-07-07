The one thing Camilla and son Tom Parker Bowles really don't agree on The Duchess of Cornwall took part in her first-ever radio guest edit

The Duchess of Cornwall was joined by her son Tom Parker Bowles as she took part in her first-ever radio guest edit on Tuesday and the pair revealed what they argued about the most.

Speaking on the Emma Barnett Show on BBC Radio 5 Live, food critic Tom, 45, revealed: "My mother's taste is very different from mine, I like chillies and quite spicy food, her tastes are more plain. Also, we argue in the kitchen, she would say I was doing something wrong, I would moan that her knives are blunt or there's not much light, so it's best that we keep separate, that's why we sit together in restaurants. She obviously cooked when we were growing up, she was a very good."

Camilla, 72, laughed and replied: "Tom is a very good cook, but he's dead right, he loves everything very, very hot and he adores chillies and I'm afraid I don't, so I guess we agree to differ."

Tom, who is Camilla's son from her previous marriage to Andrew Parker Bowles, is the author of seven cookbooks and has even shared his mother's delicious roast chicken recipe. He married Sara Buys in 2005 and they have two children together, Lola and Freddy, born in 2007 and 2010 respectively.

During the radio interview, the Duchess spoke about life in lockdown and how she's embraced technology to stay in touch with her family. Camilla said: "I was hopeless with the internet, I didn't even like it either. As I said before, I thought 'what an annoying thing' you know, it's doing all these terrible things.

"But the minute I got into lockdown and I've lived with the internet. We've seen family, we've talked, we've laughed, we've joked, we've, you know, we've done everything with it."

Tom even revealed that his mother had been playing Trivial Pursuit over the Houseparty app with her grandchildren.

