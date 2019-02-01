Spotted: One of Meghan Markle's favourite hairstyles at Couture Fashion Week From royals to runway!

The Duchess of Sussex has lots of favourite hairstyles; from the infamous 'messy bun' we saw on her wedding day, to the glossy loose waves spotted during various royal engagements, but there is one particular hairstyle of Meghan's that has taken Fashion Week by storm - the sleek ponytail. The pregnant Duchess first donned a sleek ponytail at Prince Louis' christening last year and then again in October, during her first royal tour as a member of the royal family. While touring Australia, Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand, Meghan relied heavily on the practical up-do, probably because of the humidity and the fact that her schedule was so jam-packed - let's not forget, a ponytail is quick and easy to do.

Elena Lavagni, owner and founder of Neville Hair and Beauty is not surprised that the Duchess has opted for this particular style. She told HELLO!: "As may of us know, the ponytail was once regarded as the go to hairstyle for the royals. It was worn mostly by queens and princesses of European kingdoms, so it is no surprise to see our beautiful Meghan sporting one. Ponytails have evolved over the ages and they have gone from high on the head to elegantly low over the neck (from super tight to super loose, and even on the sides, but the characteristics of the person wearing it haven't: strong confident elegant powerful women.)"

Evidently, designers at the haute couture fashion week shows in Paris have taken notes of Meghan's go-to style, and sent models down the runway with sleek, chic ponytails. Speaking exclusively to HELLO!, Cristian Pignatta from ELSL management has revealed how anyone can achieve the sleek royal hairstyle, which he created for the Celia Kritharioti show, and for Antonio Grimaldi's Spring/Summer 2019 collection.

Here are his five simple steps for achieving the look at home:

Step 1: Prep the hair using L'Oréal Professionnel Tecni Art Pli on the roots.

Step 2: Blowdry the hair straight with a centre parting using L'Oréal Professionnel Tecni Art Fix Anti-Frizz Spray.

Step 3: Gather the hair at the nape to create a ponytail and secure with elastic.

Step 4: Using a small strand of hair from the underneath of the ponytail, wrap around the base to hide the elastic.

Step 5: Finish with a light mist of L'Oréal Professionnel Infinium Extra Strong Hairspray.

The versatility of this look is one of its major benefits; with Elena Lavagni explaining that: "This ponytail suits any hair and face type perfectly, whether one's hair is curly, silky, short, long or medium-length, it gives a classic and polished look that can be worn for any occasion."