Camilla Parker Bowles stuns in chic geometric dress as she makes new public appearance It's fab to see her out again!

The Duchess of Cornwall looked elegant as ever as she stepped out for another in-person engagement on Monday. Wearing a navy and blue printed dress, she arrived for a busy day of visits in Swindon, starting by meeting firefighters, staff from Great Western Hospital and South Western Ambulance Service paramedics at Swindon Fire Station. And in fact, Camilla may have even taken style tips from the Duchess of Cambridge for her latest outfit - spot the contrast white collar!

Camilla also sported a modern smart watch with her outfit

The royal's latest appearance comes following a new interview with BBC 5 Radio Live, which is due to be broadcast in full on Tuesday.

Sweetly, Camilla revealed that she has been loving wearing her jeans during lockdown, telling host Emma Barnett: "I've been very, very happy with my jeans. It will be very hard to get out of them again. I think you get into a sort of way of life, don't you?"

Kate also loves dresses with contrast white collars

The Duchess has been pictured in her chic denim picks on a number of occasions, and we'd be happy to see her rocking them outside her home in the future!

Wearing her jeans at home with Prince Charles

In an adorable wedding anniversary photograph with Prince Charles that was released in April, Camilla could be seen happily wearing her skinny jeans at home – and plenty of fans reacted to her relaxed lockdown look.

One wrote on Twitter: "Seriously love them! The fact that Camilla is wearing jeans just makes me love her more," while another added: "Camilla looks lovely in jeans." We have to agree. More please, Your Royal Highness!