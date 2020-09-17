Ruth Langsford stuns with incredible long hair transformation The This Morning presenter revealed the secret to her enviable hair

Ruth Langsford enjoyed an evening of pampering at the hairdressers on Thursday – and she unveiled a surprising hair transformation! The This Morning presenter shared a video on her Instagram Stories as she had some tape extensions applied by her stylist Leo Bancroft, writing: "Hair extension tapes incoming!"

The extensions perfectly matched Ruth's blonde highlights, but were significantly longer than the cropped bob we're used to seeing her with. The long locks worked well with Ruth's face-framing fringe and layers, but don't expect it to be a permanent change.

Writing in an Instagram post, Ruth explained why she was getting the extensions applied. "My hair extension tapes came out during lockdown and I hadn’t bothered replacing them....but I missed the extra body they give my hair," she wrote.

"I don’t have them for extra length, just to add a bit of volume at the sides. My hair definitely got thinner because of menopause so these really help."

Speaking in a previous Instagram video explaining the process, the 60-year-old explained: "Good morning. I am having my hair extensions. These little things. They are for more thickness rather than length, obviously. "They have been taken out and are being put in so you can keep the same ones – clever isn’t it?!"

Ruth revealed a new look as she had hair extensions applied

Ruth isn't the only famous face who is a fan of tape extensions; her fellow Loose Women panellists Stacey Solomon and Andrea McLean are also among the stars who have had them put in their own hair to help add fullness.

Ruth has her hair done at Leo Bancroft's hair salon close to her home in Weybridge, Surrey. The mum-of-one is such a loyal customer that she was one of the first people through the doors when the salon reopened after lockdown measures were eased in July.

Arriving at the salon at 7am, Ruth shared a video with her fans, informing them that she was "wearing a mask" and they were "all set" to begin the transformation.

