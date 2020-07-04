This Morning's Ruth Langsford undergoes INCREDIBLE hair transformation after lockdown measures ease The 60-year-old looks stunning with her new blonde hair!

Ruth Langsford was up early on Saturday as she had a very important place to get to – the hair salon!

The This Morning star headed to her loyal hairdresser Leo Bancroft's salon, to "get my blonde on" after months of not being able to set foot in a salon because of the pandemic.

MORE: Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford confuse This Morning fans with news of a break from show

Loading the player...

WATCH as Ruth Langsford shows off her new haircut and colour

Arriving at the salon at 7am, the mother-of-one shared a video with her fans, informing them that she was "wearing a mask" and they were "all set" to begin the transformation.

"Morning, yes I am finally here, I am at Leo Bancroft's Salon in Weybridge. Look I am the only one here at the moment, this is one of the rooms upstairs," she said as she showed fans around.

RELATED: Here's where to get a fashionable face mask during the coronavirus crisis

"All socially distanced, I've got my mask… getting these roots done finally, look how dark those are. Can't wait! I've got my own coffee, we're all set, I've got my mask… see you later!"

The This Morning star kept fans updated throughout the process

She captioned the brief clip: "EXCITING DAY!....back at @leobancroftsalon to get my blonde on with @steffmiller83 Well done @leobancroft Kirsty & all the staff for creating such a clean, safe environment....it's great to have you back!! Face mask gifted to me by the wonderful @helene_berman_london #supersaturday #hair #highlights #happy."

Showing off her new look several hours later, Ruth shared another clip with her nearly one million followers and said: "There we go, all done, back home, blonde highlights done, cut by Leo!

Ruth showing off her new look

"I was going to try and keep it as long as I could but I had so many split ends that I had to go a little bit shorter but it will grow! Just happy to have my blonde back."

She later paid tribute to her team and all other hairdressers: "And so happy to be back at the salon, well done Leo and Kirsty and all the staff at the salon for making it a really good experience, I know you worked very hard, as have all you hairdressers out there, so welcome back!"