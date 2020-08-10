Ruth Langsford swears by this simple hair hack to get herself TV ready The Loose Women star is renowned for her voluminous hair

Ruth Langsford has been doing her own hair and makeup during the coronavirus pandemic, and fans have been more than impressed with her skills. On Monday ahead of another week on This Morning, the TV presenter shared a behind-the-scenes video of herself in her dressing room at the ITV studios, while putting her hair in rollers to add volume to her signature bob. The results spoke for themselves, as on the show the star's hair had added body, which framed her face.

Fans were quick to praise her work, with one writing: "Do you miss having hair and makeup done for you? You do such a good job!" while another wrote: "You make it look so easy Ruth, well done you always look fab." A third added: "I always thought you wore a wig because your hair is so perfect!"

VIDEO: Ruth Langsford transforms hair with rollers before going on This Morning

While Ruth is still doing her own hair each morning for work, the star was more than happy to take a trip to the hairdressers when they reopened in July.

The star is a loyal customer at Leo Bancroft in Weybridge, and had booked an early appointment on the day salons reopened.

Ruth Langsford showed the results of her hair after putting it in rollers

Arriving at the salon at 7am, the mother-of-one shared a video with her fans, informing them that she was "wearing a mask" and they were "all set" to begin the transformation.

Showing off her new look several hours later, Ruth shared another clip with her nearly one million followers and said: "There we go, all done, back home, blonde highlights done, cut by Leo! "I was going to try and keep it as long as I could but I had so many split ends that I had to go a little bit shorter but it will grow! Just happy to have my blonde back."

Ruth even got Eamonn Holmes to help with her hair during lockdown!

Before the salons opened their doors, Ruth had been keeping fans informed on her beauty regime. In June, the 60-year-old bravely revealed she was about to tackle her fringe with a pair of scissors.

"Just about to start my own hair and makeup today," she said. "I think I have to trim my fringe today. It's just too long," she said, before showing the results – which were pretty good!

