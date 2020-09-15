Victoria Beckham has a big week ahead of her with London Fashion Week set to kick off on 17 September, so it's no surprise she has already begun to prepare her beauty look.

The fashion designer made a trip to her hairdresser on Monday night to get a fresh cut ahead of her appearance on the catwalk. Dressed in a casual white T-shirt, VB gave fans a glimpse inside her hair transformation as Luke Hersheson, Creative Director and Co-Founder of Hershesons, trimmed the ends of her brunette hair.

The fashion designer showed off her hair transformation on Instagram

"Haircut for fashion week!" Victoria captioned a photo on her Instagram Stories, which showed shorter strands of hair framing her face. We can't wait to see the finished result later this week!

The former Spice Girls star never fails to make a statement at LFW – after all, it is one of the most important events in her calendar! In the past, she has chosen everything from wide-leg trousers and crisp shirts to midi dresses, and we love how she styles her hair differently every year.

Comparing her looks from the past few years on Instagram, Victoria wrote: "Countdown to #LFW! Although this season is looking incredibly different for team VB, we’re hard at work behind-the-scenes and so excited to share the new collection with you. x vb."

As she showcased her new VB AW20 collection back in February, the mum-of-four fastened her hair back in a low ponytail. Meanwhile, at the VB SS20 show, fans may have noticed the models' hairstyles were inspired by Victoria’s personal style, with lead stylist Guido Palau creating 28 hairstylists including fuss-free chignons. Perhaps we can expect another intricate updo?

Victoria's previous looks have all been so different!

For her appearance in February, VB also turned to her Instagram followers for their advice on makeup. "My show is next Sunday at #LFW. Looking for simple and fresh morning makeup. Any tips?? x Kisses VB," she wrote.

Fans were quick to share their words of wisdom, with one writing: "I love the tiniest bit of illuminator in my foundation, it gives the less glowing a boost," while another wrote: "My new favourite is mixing your cell rejuvenating primer with a little bit of foundation. Gives enough coverage however still looks super natural and glowy. The best combination."

