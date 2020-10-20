We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Millie Mackintosh has been making fans green with envy since showing off her luscious long hair on Made in Chelsea back in 2011 – nine years later and nothing has changed!

RELATED: Millie Mackintosh stuns in plunging silk dress for romantic date night

Want to know what her secret is? The new mum revealed she had noticed a difference in her hair since giving birth to baby Sienna in May 2020 and turned to certain vitamins to help.

Speaking of her JSHealth vitamins, Millie explained on her Instagram Stories: "I've been taking their hair and energy supplements. For me, as a new mum, I was struggling with some hair loss after having Sienna – this affects loads of mums.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Millie Mackintosh reveals how she really feels about being a new mum

"Energy has been good, but what has really impressed me has been the hair growth. Honestly, my hair doesn't grow much, it's something I do struggle with, and I'm so impressed it has recovered so quickly," she continued.

GALLERY: 19 celebrities who'll convince you to try pink hair

Sharing before and after photos, Millie showed off her hair transformation after three months of using the product. In the first snaps, her locks were hanging loose around her shoulders in a straight style, while the second ones show her with noticeably thicker and longer hair styled into loose curls.

Millie showed off her hair transformation after three months

Costing £18.99, the supplements contain Zinc, which helps to maintain healthy hair, skin and nails, and Iodine from Kelp which helps to restore hair strength and support hair growth.

The latter is also said to help your body make more thyroid hormones which promote a healthy metabolism. She joked: "I'm sure all new mums can relate, anything that gives you a little boost is a yes!"

Hair and energy supplements, £18.99, JSHealth @ Amazon

No doubt it has been a difficult few months for Millie – not only did baby Sienna have developmental hip dysplasia, but she is now also suffering from teething pains.

"Teething tips needed!," Millie wrote on Instagram as she posed with her five-month-old, who was wrapped up in a long-sleeved striped top, pink dress and matching bow in her hair.

Fans were quick to share their advice, with one writing: "Ashton and Parsons Teething Powder," while a second remarked: "Amber braclet/anklet. Work miracles."

SHOP: 37 of the best new beauty products to spark joy this autumn

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.