Jennifer Garner is the proud owner of an award-winning Hollywood smile but she didn’t always have such a perfectly neat set of teeth.

The 13 Going on 30 star shared an adorable throwback photo of herself on Instagram back in 2017 and not only was she missing a couple of teeth, but she also had a bowl-cut hairstyle.

Jennifer, 48, delighted fans when she posted the snapshot on Instagram alongside a piece of her old school work and revealed everyone thought she was a boy!

In the photo Jennifer’s hair was short and she was smiling from ear to ear - displaying her missing baby teeth in the process.

The actress was seven in the photo and admitted in the caption that she was sporting an eight dollar haircut.

Jennifer is no stranger to throwback photos and likes to entertain her fans with photos from her childhood.

Jennifer said everyone thought she was a boy

She recently shared a picture from her youth and fans couldn’t believe how much her daughter, Violet - now 14 - looks like her.

The star shares three children - Violet, Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, eight - with her ex-husband, Ben Affleck, and she’s been juggling motherhood, home-schooling, her career, and her passion for gardening during the COVID-19 lockdown.

Jennifer also had to contend with one fan asking her if she was pregnant!

Jennifer is a proud mum-of-three

She'd shared a heartwarming video from her family farm in Oklahoma in which she was wearing overalls and the Instagram follower wondered if she was expecting a fourth child.

Jennifer was quick to put the rumour to bed and said: "I am 48, have three healthy kids, and am not - and never will be - pregnant."

She added: "We can lay that pupper [sic] to rest. Have I gained the Covid 19? Possibly. But that is another story."

