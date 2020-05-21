The best hair products of 2020 so far - from frizz-battling shampoos to moisture-rich masks Luscious locks, here we come…

More often than not the secret to a good hair day starts with the type of products you use. Sometimes, it is better to invest in the brands and products that use high-quality ingredients to get the A-list hair you’re after. Luckily, HELLO! has rounded up the very best hair care products on the market. See what we’re using on your locks, below.

The best hair mask for... coloured hair that needs a little help

Known for its oil-infused hair products, Moroccanoil is our go-to for glossy hair. One of the brand’s most recent launches is the Colour Depositing Masks, which work as deep conditioning masks that also deposit temporary rich pigments into the hair while they moisturise. The result? Shiny, lustrous locks that ooze colour vibrancy.

Moroccanoil colour depositing masks, £28.85, Lookfantastic.com

The best rinseless cleanser for... hair that needs a refresh

Luxury hair care brand AVEDA recently launched a new, cruelty-free and vegan Foam reset™ rinseless hydrating hair cleanser, which works to clean and refresh the scalp in-between washes. Essentially, it’s the fancy version of a dry shampoo – and we’re totally obsessed. It can also help to tame frizz for up to 72 hours, and works on all hair types and textures, including extensions, braids and weaves.

Foam reset™ rinseless hydrating hair cleanser, £20.80, FeelUnique.com

The best shampoo for... achieving shine

Created by hairdresser to the stars, Frédéric Fekkai, this shampoo is part of his new vegan, clean recyclable hair care range. Every bottle in the collection is made with 95% high-grade repurposed plastic and is 100% recyclable. In the brand's first year, they will repurpose 64 million grams of plastic. That's roughly 7 million plastic bottles - and they are just getting started.

Fekkai brilliant gloss shampoo, £20, Feelunique.com

The best shampoo for... bright blonde hair

Perfect for dry, ageing or silver-toned hair, this powerfully moisturizing treatment masque from luxe brand ORIBE helps to restore strength, elasticity, and shine. It also works to brighten grey, silver and white strands while eliminating yellow tones.

Oribe bright blonde shampoo, £44.50, Space NK

The best at-home hair dye... for those who need a touch up

Can't wait until you return to the hair salon? Dye your hair at home with ease using the John Frieda Precision Foam Colour. Available in a range of rich shades - and at a super affordable price - you really can't go wrong!

John Frieda precision foam colour, £4.99, Boots

The best luxury hair care set.... for those who want to indulge

Ooze elegance with this Balmain hair styling gift set, which comes complete with a trio of luxury hair care products: a gorgeous travel bag, Balmain hair silk perfume, texturizing salt spray and moisturizing argan elixir.

Balmain hair styling cosmetic bag, £28.95, Lookfantastic.com

The best hair mask for... dry, damaged hair

Transform your tresses with this 10-minute miracle mask from Coco & Eve. The formula is enriched with raw virgin coconut from Bali, fig essence, argan oil and shea butter – the most nourishing formula we ever did see!

Coco & Eve coconut & fig hair masque, £15.90, Cult Beauty

The best hair tonic for... beachy waves

This lush hair tonic from Triumph & Disaster calms enraged scalps and is infused with green tea and sea beet to help protect hair from oxidative stress. Plus, use it to achieve surfer-inspired looks and beach-worthy hair.

Triumph & Disaster Karekare hair tonic, £19.95, Lookfantastic.com

The best hair cream for.... curly or afro hair

Developed especially for Afro and curly hair, this award-winning formula will help to soften and revive curls, whilst moisturising kinks and frizz. Use it on damp or dry hair, or as a leave-in conditioner!

Afrocencix smooth moisturizing hair cream, £14.95, Holland & Barrett

