Kris Jenner has been sporting the same short hairstyle for years and is renowned for her pixie cut.

But before the famous momager was a star, she experimented with many different looks, including a chic bob.

Over the weekend, Kourtney Kardashian took to Instagram to share a sweet throwback photo of herself as a little girl with her mum, where Kris was seen with a stylish bob and full fringe.

The sleek look suited the mother-of-six just as much as her pixie cut does.

Kris' hair these days is usually styled by her hairdresser, Andrew Fitzsimons, who has worked his magic on the reality star's locks.

While she is rarely seen without her trademark 'do, Kris has occasionally changed her hair look at events.

Back in 2019, Kris was seen posing with her family at a Kardashian/Jenner party, wearing her hair in a topknot and styled with a blunt fringe to frame her face.

What's more, the doting mum looked like her famous daughters, in particular Kim Kardashian.

At the time, Andrew posted a photo of Kris' hair on Instagram, describing it as a sixties vibe and "something new" for the momager.

Andrew also opened up about the hair look in an interview with Allure. He said: "She wanted to try something new and showed me a few reference photos of a similar style.

"Her hair is longer now than it has been in a while, so I was able to create this style without a wig. I prepped her hair with a strong-hold mousse, backcombed the hair on top, and formed it into a French twist."

He added: "I did add just a couple of extensions in the back to give the topknot some additional volume. I secured everything with diamond bobby pins and sprayed all over with a high hold hair spray.

"I love this '60s-inspired look because it’s great for all face shapes. It’s very soft, but you still get the face-framing layers."

Kris has also shown her fans what she would look like as a blonde, after posing with Kim and her mum, MJ, in wigs for a photoshoot several years ago.

