Kris Jenner looks unrecognisable with long hair and a fringe The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is renowned for her iconic pixie haircut

Kris Jenner has been rocking the same short hairstyle for decades, but the famous momager shared a photo on Instagram with a very different hair look.

Kim Kardashian's mum uploaded a throwback picture of herself with her best friend of over 32 years, Faye Resnick, to mark her birthday.

The image was of the pair posing in a photobooth at a Kardashian/Jenner party back in 2019.

In the black-and-white snapshot, Kris was wearing her hair up in a topknot and styled with a blunt fringe to frame her face. What's more, the mother-of-six looked just like her famous daughters, in particular Kim.

MORE: Take a look at Kris Jenner's incredible school photos before she was famous

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Inside Kris Jenner's Hidden Hills mansion

At the time, Kris' hairstylist Andrew Fitzsimons posted a photo of Kris' hair on Instagram, describing it as a sixties vibe and "something new" for the momager.

Andrew also opened up about the hair look in an interview with Allure. He said: "She wanted to try something new and showed me a few reference photos of a similar style.

"Her hair is longer now than it has been in a while, so I was able to create this style without a wig. I prepped her hair with a strong-hold mousse, backcombed the hair on top, and formed it into a French twist."

MORE: Kris Jenner reveals incredible bikini body in throwback photo

Kris Jenner looked just like Kim Kardashian with long hair

He added: "I did add just a couple of extensions in the back to give the topknot some additional volume. I secured everything with diamond bobby pins and sprayed all over with a high hold hair spray.

"I love this '60s-inspired look because it’s great for all face shapes. It’s very soft, but you still get the face-framing layers."

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star isn't the only member of her family to experiment with her hair.

Kylie Jenner changes her hair almost weekly, with various colours, lengths and styles. Kim is also no stranger to wearing hairpieces, while Khloe Kardashian has an entire wardrobe filled with wigs and hair extensions.

READ: Kourtney Kardashian reveals exciting family news while out with Scott Disick and their kids

The famous momager has a close relationship with her famous daughters

The famous family have just announced they are cancelling their popular TV show after 14 years.

Kim shared a post to Instagram: "To our amazing fans - It is with heavy hearts that we've made the difficult decision as a family to say goodbye to Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

"After what will be 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes and numerous spin-off shows, we are beyond grateful to all of you who've watched us for all of these years – through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children. We’ll forever cherish the wonderful memories and countless people we’ve met along the way."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.