Kris Jenner stuns with grey hair as she undergoes epic makeover for Halloween The famous momager loves to dress up for 31 October!

Kris Jenner rarely changes her hairstyle and has been sporting her iconic dark pixie cut for years.

But the famous momager proved she suits any look after dressing up for Halloween over the weekend.

The mother-of-six looked incredible with grey hair and bold makeup as she channelled Jack Skellington from Nightmare Before Christmas at her family's Halloween party.

The reality star was inundated with compliments from fans after sharing a photo of her look on Instagram, with one writing: "Wow you look so cool," while another wrote: "You look beautiful." A third added: "This is iconic."

Kris Jenner looked incredible with grey hair

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star also shared photos of her many Halloween looks from over the years, taking fans on a trip down memory lane with some epic throwback photos.

These included Kris dressed up as Cruella De Vil from 101 Dalmatians, as Dorothy from The Wizard of Oz and Wonder Woman.

The Kardashians are huge fans of Halloween and didn't let the pandemic from stopping them from having a day to remember.

The famous momager is a huge fan of Halloween

Kim Kardashian has been sharing photos of herself dressed in various looks over the past week, including Carol Baskin from Tiger King, while her friend Jonathan Cheban, aka Foodgod, got into character as Joe Exotic.

Kim's four children, North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm, meanwhile, dressed up as tigers.

Kylie Jenner shared photos on Instagram of herself dressed up as a Minion, along with her two-year-old daughter Stormi.

Kendall Jenner went one step further and threw a Halloween-themed birthday party and channelled Pamela Anderson in the 1996 film Barb Wire.

Kris as Wonder Woman

Kendall and Kylie had earlier on recreated a photo of themselves dressed up for Halloween as children, complete with colourful wigs, and captioned it: "How it started vs How it's going."

Kourtney Kardashian dressed up in a skin-tight cat suit and transformed her home to make it a memorable day for her three children, Mason, Penelope and Reign.

Kris as a pirate with Kendall and Kylie Jenner

The Poosh founder shared photos on Instagram of her house decorated with cobwebs and pumpkins, which had her children's faces carved on them.

