Kris Jenner has proved that blonde don't have all the fun, as the famous momager is always the life and soul of her family parties!

However, this hasn't stopped the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star from experimenting with new hair colours over the years, as her latest Instagram photo proves.

The mother-of-six took to the popular social media site on Monday to share a throwback photo of herself from a news story from Allure, rocking bleach blonde hair, while dressed in a vibrant silk print blouse and trousers.

While Kris has been rocking the same pixie cut for many years, the businesswoman has also rocked a long hairstyle in the past.

The star shared another throwback photo of herself earlier in the year which had been taken at a Kardashian/Jenner party back in 2019, showing the momager wearing her hair in a topknot and styled with a blunt fringe to frame her face.

What's more, the doting mum looked like her famous daughters, in particular Kim Kardashian. At the time, Kris' hairstylist Andrew Fitzsimons posted a photo of Kris' hair on Instagram, describing it as a sixties vibe and "something new" for the momager.

Kris Jenner reposted a throwback photo of herself rocking blonde hair

Andrew also opened up about the hair look in an interview with Allure. He said: "She wanted to try something new and showed me a few reference photos of a similar style.

"Her hair is longer now than it has been in a while, so I was able to create this style without a wig. I prepped her hair with a strong-hold mousse, backcombed the hair on top, and formed it into a French twist."

The famous momager experimented with blonde hair in 2018

He added: "I did add just a couple of extensions in the back to give the topknot some additional volume. I secured everything with diamond bobby pins and sprayed all over with a high hold hair spray.

"I love this '60s-inspired look because it’s great for all face shapes. It’s very soft, but you still get the face-framing layers."

