The Duchess of Cornwall reminisced about her carefree youth in the Sixties and even revealed one of her style secrets, as she and husband Prince Charles visited a London nightclub to support the capital's night-time economy.

After watching a short musical performance at The 100 Club, Camilla, 73, told singer songwriter Emily Capell, 22, she was a big fan of the band The Faces and Rod Stewart back then.

"I saw them live," said the Duchess, who asked Rod to perform at Prince Charles' 60th birthday party in 2008.

She also complimented the West London singer on her beehive hairdo, telling her: "I used to have my hair like that in the Sixties, so I know your pain."

The bouffant hairstyle was all the rage in the 1960s after being developed by Margaret Vinci Heldt in Chicago. It became synonymous with stars such as The Ronettes, Dusty Springfield and The B-52s, and has stood the test of time, with the late singer Amy Winehouse adopting the beehive as a signature look.

Photos of a young Camilla show the future royal rocking the look as a debutante in 1965. The Duchess has since become renowned for her bouncy blowdried locks, with Camilla revealing her relief at being able to have her hair cut again after the UK's first lockdown, during an appearance on the Emma Barnett Show on BBC Radio 5 Live in July.

The Duchess speaks with performer Emily Capell

Charles and Camilla later visited The 100 Club's Green Room, which has been signed by musicians who have performed at the venue over the years.

The venue has been a key case in the Mayor of London's £2.3m Culture at Risk emergency fund, which is helping some of the most at-risk small businesses, including providing support and guidance to 141 grassroots music venues.

Earlier on Thursday, the Prince and Duchess also watched a short performance at the Soho Theatre, where Charles said he is "praying" entertainment venues will be able to reopen as they battle to stay in business after England's second lockdown.

