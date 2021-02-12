We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Meghan Markle's hairdresser George Northwood has now made it even easier for you to recreate the Duchess' style with the launch of his Undone hair range.

The celebrity stylist – who also counts Alexa Chung and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley among his A-list clientele – has included everything you need to get his signature 'undone' look at home.

George – who created Meghan's twisted bun on the evening of her wedding to Prince Harry – has released a 20-strong range of hair care products and tools that start at a purse-friendly £12.

The formulations are all vegan and sulphate-free and all the packaging is recyclable – even the shampoo pumps!

"The range is called Undone, because this reflects my signature style, but I also wanted to 'undo' the maze of hair," George said.

"Over the years I have tried every hair product on the market. I was committed to ensuring that my range is formulated with the very best quality ingredients and I have worked hard to ensure my formulations are efficacious and able to challenge the very best products that are currently on the market."

Undone by George Northwood Undirty Shampoo, £12, Boots

Despite his huge star status, George has partnered with high street favourite Boots. He added: "I wanted to bring the Undone ethos to everyone across the UK and that's why we have partnered with Boots to launch – I always wanted the price point to be accessible: the range starts at £12.00."

George's range includes Undirty, a shampoo and conditioner for everyday use; Unparched is a nourishing shot for "thirsty hair"; Undamaged helps to repair damage to strands from colouring or excessive heat styling, and Unpolluted is a weekly detox that helps to gently strip out product build-up and protect against pollution.

Undone By George Northwood Moisturing Cream, £15, Boots

There is also a 'Wave Holding' spray, 'Volume Spray' and 'Moisturising Cream' and three hair tools including curling tongs, a hair dryer and a flat iron that can straighten or wave your hair – and they are all available to buy at Boots and GeorgeNorthwood.com.

