The Duchess of Cambridge has a lot of fans when it comes to her impeccably elegant style – and the same can be said for her gorgeous brunette mane.

Kate switched up her look as she took part in a video call with nurses this week, swapping her trademark tousled waves for straightened hair.

The Duchess was speaking to five nurses from University Hospitals Coventry and Warwickshire NHS Trust in her role as patron of the Nursing Now campaign. And while fans praised the royal for her empathy and professionalism while hearing some truly heartbreaking stories, many were a little sidetracked by how beautiful Kate looked.

WATCH: Kate thanks nurses for going the extra mile during pandemic

"Duchess of Cambridge you look absolutely stunning in straight hair, you should make straight hair your signature hair style, I love your straight hair I'm obsessed," one fan told the royal on Instagram, while another replied: "Kate your hair looks really good straightened!"

"Real heroes (love Duchess Catherine's straight hair! You look like you're 25!)" another fan wrote, while a fourth posted: "Sidenote… can we talk about how beautiful she looks." "Wow Catherine looks STUNNING!" was another comment, as well as: "Love you Kate you look so beautiful."

Kate showed off her long straightened hair during the call

During the emotional call, Prince William's wife heard how nursing staff have held dying patients' hands, comforted grieving families and even played patients' favourite songs.

"You hear time and time again about the amazing things nurses up and down the country are doing, going that extra mile," the Duchess told the nurses. "And it's the things that, you know, it's not part of the training and the things that you're taught but the things that come from your heart.

"And I think that's what matters so much now, these acts of kindness to the patients you're looking after, that are in your care, that family members aren't able to be there, but you are going that extra mile and being there."

Kate at a Nursing Now event showcasing her Chelsea blowdry

Kate hailed the vital role that nurses are playing in the vaccine rollout and also heard a touching story from senior nurse Vasu Lingappa, who held the hand of a dying patient and played his favourite band Bon Jovi after his wife could not make it to his bedside.

Mr Lingappa, a critical care outreach practitioner, told Kate: "We had a gentleman and unfortunately he was dying, so we spoke to his wife and she said, 'I can't come to see (him) but can you make sure you sing Bon Jovi and hold his hand?'.

"And I said, 'If I sing Bon Jovi in my accent, it won't be appropriate.' So I took my phone out and played a YouTube video of Bon Jovi and I held his hand."

And if you've ever wanted to know the secret to Kate's expertly coiffed mane, we have the answer. Kate's hairstylist Richard Ward revealed the method to achieving the royal's perfect hair back in 2016.

Walking fans through what is arguably Kate's signature look, the 'Chelsea Blow Dry', Richard told People magazine: "The hair has to be in the best condition possible. I always brush the hair through with my anti-tangle and anti-static Tangle Angel."

Tangle Angel hairbrush, £12.95, Amazon

Costing just £12.95, the Tangle Angel brush has antibacterial and anti-static bristles, which are also heat and water-resistant.

Other products known to be in Kate's beauty bag are three different sets of hair curlers, eight round blow dry hairbrushes and five paddle brushes, including the Mason Pearson Handy Bristle & Nylon hairbrush, as well as a whopping seven combs!

