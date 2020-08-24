Aside from her flawless skin and toned abs, Michelle Keegan is often the source of major hair envy. So have you ever wondered how her long dark hair always looks healthy, glossy and effortlessly styled, even during a heatwave? The Our Girl actress revealed her go-to hair mask, and it's a total bargain.

"Obviously because of my job, my hair can get really damaged. It can look dry, it can look dull, so I'm constantly trying to find products to replenish my hair," explained Michelle, who works with Give Me Cosmetics. Enter the brand's Argan Oil & Coconut Oil Hair Mask, which has been reduced from £15 to £9.

After taking it on holiday, she said: "I'll be honest, I'd never heard of it before, didn't know if it was going to work. I used it once and the results were amazing."

Argan Oil & Coconut Oil Hair Mask, was £15 now £9, Give Me Cosmetics

So how does it work? The 33-year-old walked fans through a tutorial on how to apply it on Instagram, smoothing the product through the length of her freshly-washed hair. "Leave it in for about 10-15 minutes and then wash it out," she told her followers, before blow-drying her hair and showing off the results. "It feels so soft and it looks really, really shiny," Michelle said as she moved her hair around for the camera, showing off her highlighted blonde and brunette glossy locks.

Michelle walked fans through a hair tutorial on Instagram

Her 4.6 million followers rushed to comment on the actress' post, with Keith Lemon among the first to joke: "Does it work on gingers?" Others agreed with Michelle's review, with one writing: "This product is fantastic, I've been using it a while. Your hair looks beautiful," while another added: "I love this! you look gorgeous & your hair is literally to die for omg."

Following the lockdown restrictions being eased, Michelle and her husband Mark Wright jetted off to Ibiza for a holiday where they enjoyed paddle boarding and beach days. So if it's good enough to make it into Michelle's summer hair must-haves, then we need to try it...

