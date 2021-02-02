Emily Ratajkowski reveals the secret to her stunning pregnancy hair

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article.

Every now and then Emily Ratajkowski drops a beauty secret, and when she does we listen.

The Lying and Stealing star did just that as she announced her new campaign with Kerastase with a touching video, in which she talks about falling in love with the process of pregnancy and how she’s taken care of her hair with the brand’s products.

Emrata stuns in a new Kerastase Genesis campaign

"One of the things I’m a little scared about post-partum is hair fall, but I feel really glad that I have the Kérastase Genesis product line which is designed to help with this," the 29-year-old model says in the clip as she admires black-and-white polaroids on a white wall. If you look carefully, you can see glimpses of her palming her pregnant belly, and standing with husband Sebastian Bear-McClard in the snaps.

“So, I use the shampoo [from the collection],” Emily continued. “It smells really great, which is good since smells can really go one way or the other for me.”

Given the way Emily’s hair shines and bounces in the video and in her Instagram posts, the products are definitely worth a try.

The Kerastase Genesis collection is a dual-action, fortifying haircare regimen designed for weakened hair prone to falling, and helps prevent breakage. We tracked down the shampoo Emily mentioned at Sephora.

Kerastase Genesis strengthening shampoo, $35, Sephora

As far as how her pregnancy has gone, Emily said in the clip that it has been all about embracing the moment - and “falling” for those things. “Falling in love with family. I never really understood what it would be like to make a family, and growing a family is an amazing eye-opening experience and I feel really lucky,” she said.

“Falling for the life inside me,” Emily continued. “I used to be one of those people who would watch baby bump videos where the baby was moving and I was so freaked out by it, but now I have that and it just makes you feel so connected to what’s happening inside of you, which is really amazing.”

Emily first revealed she was pregnant in October 2019

And as a bonus, Emily said, she can’t beat pregnancy sleep. “It’s the best sleep I’ve ever had in my life,” she went on. The fashionista also said she has embraced her new body, adding, that learned to appreciate “how it changes and all the respect I have for it.”

Lastly, she has learned to be okay with "falling short of expectation." She continued, "You have to learn to throw all expectations out of the window and just let go and sort take each day at a time because every woman is different."

Emily first announced she was pregnant when she popped up on the digital cover of Vogue last October and palmed her baby bump.

