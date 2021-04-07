Jennifer Lopez’s colorist Tracey Cunningham swears by this $28 hair-boosting product - exclusive

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article.

In Hollywood, your hair is your calling card, and countless celebs have relied on celebrity colorist Tracey Cunningham to bring their hair hues to life.

She’s the hair guru responsible for splashing iconic colors on the locks of Jennifer Lopez, Jennifer Garner, Halle Berry, Khloe Kardashian, and countless other stars, and she has an affinity for incorporating Olaplex products into her clients' hair regimens.

Tracey Cunningham has created a variety of hair color looks for J.Lo

So, when Tracey teamed up with Olaplex for the launch of their new Olaplex No 8 Bond Intense Moisture Mask, we couldn't wait to get her take on it - and find out some of her best-kept haircare secrets for maintaining hair color and hair health too.

Olaplex is known for its bond-building products that pack moisture, strengthen hair, and stimulate growth, and the mask is the brand's first at-home hair restorative treatment.

"I love the new Olaplex No 8 Bond Intense Moisture Mask because it works from the inside out instead of laying right on top of the hair," Tracey told Hello! exclusively.

Tracey uses Olaplex products on her celebrity clients, including Halle Berry

"My clients always want body, and unlike other hair masks which tend to be heavy, this will not weigh the hair down," she continued. "It gives hair the drink of moisture [hair] needs and also provides body".

We tracked the new Olaplex mask down at Sephora for $28. The mask is only available on Sephora’s mobile app for now.

Olaplex No 8 Bond Intense Moisture Mask, $28, Sephora / Sephora’s mobile app

The mask is infused with Olaplex’s multi-patented ingredient - Bis-Aminopropyl Diglycol Dimaleate, and adds two times more shine, four times more hydration, and six times more smoothness for all hair types after just one use.

It’s a certified clean formula that delivers smooth, shiny, and moisturized hair with body in just ten minutes. In consumer tests, 94% of consumers saw more body after just one application.

"This is uniquely formulated to work inside the hair, while others sit on top and make hair slippery," Tracey continued. "Also, other masks don’t provide as many benefits like shine, hydration, smoothness, and body."

Tracey also used Olaplex products to help create Anya Taylor Joy's platinum blonde hair color

When it comes to her celebrity clients, Tracey, who told us she lives by the haircare mantra "less is more", has three musts for maintaining healthy hair - don’t overwash it, incorporate a weekly bond-building treatment, and use as little heat as possible.

"If hair doesn’t get oily, don’t wash it daily," she said, adding, "The less heat you use on your hair is best. It’s not just chemical services. Blow drying your hair daily with heat can damage it too".

"Hair looks best when it is healthy," she continued. "It’s essential to do a weekly at-home bond-building treatment like Olaplex No 3 Hair Perfector especially if you are on set and getting hair blown out and ironed daily."

Olaplex No. 3 Hair Perfector, $28, Sephora

Tracey swears by the No.3 bond-building treatment for her own haircare regimen too and recommends using it in addition to incorporating the mask into weekly hair treatments.

“I religiously use Olaplex No 3 Hair Perfector once a week,” she continued. “It is amazing. Wake up and apply Olaplex No 3 Hair Perfector to the hair and do your thing for 10 minutes and then shampoo.”

Olaplex claims their new mask works for all hair types, so we also tapped hairstylist and curly hair guru Christin Brown to share her thoughts on the benefits of using Olaplex for black hair care and all spectrums of the curly hair chart from 2A to 4C.

Tracee keeps Jennifer Garner's brunette locks in tip-top shape too

Christin sang its praises too.

“I would absolutely recommend black women add the Olaplex No.8 Bond Intense Moisture Mask to their hair care regimen,” she told Hello! exclusively. “One of the main concerns for women with natural hair is the constant need for more moisture.”

“The first thing that I noticed about the new at-home mask was the slip of the product, and the second observation was that it truly felt like it was providing much-needed hydration from the inside out.”

Christin uploaded a video showing the benefits of Olaplex's new mask on curly hair

Christin said she thinks low and high porosity hair types can benefit from the mask, calling it a “game-changer for balancing hydration”.

"I have type 4C hair and I can speak to the advantage of incorporating this mask into my weekly hair care routine,” she continued. “My favorite features of this mask are the rosehip seed extract, which is amazing for scalp health, and the avocado oil is a major bonus for added suppleness."

"My hair is softer, more touchable, and easier to detangle on wash day.”

Excuse us while we load it into our cart.

