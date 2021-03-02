Sarah Hyland was one of the first to try the new ghd Max - and the results are incredible 

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Modern Family star Sarah Hyland wowed her Instagram followers as she showed off a new hairstyle ahead of the Golden Globes on Sunday evening. The 30-year-old actress debuted a new red hair colour, telling her fans she was going back to her "Scottish/Irish roots" and that she was "bored and watched all of Outlander for a second time." Extremely relatable.

Sarah showing off her new red hair

For the awards show, she was lucky enough to get her glam team to give her a red carpet makeover - even if she wasn't going anywhere. Her hairstylist, the incredible Ryan Richman, even got to test out the brand new launch from ghd on his celebrity client - the ghd Max Styler.

Sarah Hyland shows off her bouncy waves

Why is everyone talking about the ghd Max?

Well, the ghd Max features the brand's biggest styling plates yet - and they are 70% bigger than regular styler plates. The pros of this: It cuts down the time spent styling your hair, plus you have up to 2X less frizz and 80% more shine.

Sarah's stylist Ryan said: "I wanted to show off her neckline and open shoulders, so we decided to keep the hair back. To add some drama we added a few inches in length and a large bouncy wave."

ghd Max Styler, £179, ghd

The new styler, which retails at £179, contains advanced dual-zone ceramic technology, a patented heater system, which constantly monitors the optimum styling temperature at 185°C across both plates.

