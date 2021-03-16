Tracee Ellis Ross's fans are going crazy over her bathtime coffee cup

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article.

Tracee Ellis Ross made a serious case for self-care Mondays infused with bathtub tea time and hair care...and we’re all for it.

The Black-ish star popped up on Instagram Tuesday in a bathroom selfie, which showed her curly hair pulled up into a top bun as she sat in a bathtub palming the cutest coffee cup with bright red nails.

Tracee's fans all had the same question: "Where can I get that coffee mug?!"

The coffee cup read ‘hair care is self-care', and fittingly in the back of the photo, a couple of her Pattern Beauty hair products are sitting against the tiles. “A gentle start to this rainy Monday,” Tracee captioned the photo.

But it wasn’t just her flawless skin that got everyone talking, it was the cup. Fans went crazy over it as soon as she shared the snap, with nearly everyone asking “where can I get this coffee mug?!”

Tracee didn’t reveal where she got the ceramic cup from - and neither did Pattern Beauty, who reposted the photo, but we’re crossing our fingers that they’ll start selling them soon (or reveal where it came from).

Until then, we’ll be sipping out of a similar cup that we found on Etsy by The Unknown Label, and scooping up products from her Pattern Beauty collection, particularly the brand’s new treatment mask, which Tracee recently applied to her hair in an Instagram video. We’re also loving the hydration shampoo and heavy conditioner for coilies.

The Unknown Label Self Care Is a Lifesyle Sis coffee cup, $15.00, Etsy

Pattern Beauty Heavy Conditioner, $25, Pattern Beauty

“Introducing the @patternbeauty Treatment Mask “Want some definition & curl elongation? Want to fortify your hair from the inside out? Well then our new Treatment Mask is just for you!”, the Pattern Beauty mogul captioned the video. “It includes rice water ferment & moringa oil, so it aids with strengthening your curls, coils & tight textures and length retention.”

Tracee shows how to apply Pattern Beauty's treatment mask

“I wasn’t familiar with this type of mask before but I gotta say that I absolutely LOVE it! It’s formulated for coils & tight-textures, but all curls can benefit from adding this into the wash day routine. And the best part? You don’t have to make rice for your hair anymore—now you can just make it for dinner! Available now at patternbeauty.com.”

The mask was so popular that it already sold out, but you can bookmark to shop it, right here.